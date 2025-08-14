Report: Michigan football in the mix for trio of blue chip class of 2027 wideouts
Michigan football and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy have heated up on the recruiting trail when it has come to adding talent at the wideout position, while the Wolverines already have three receivers committed to their class of 2026 who are poised to make an impact at the next level.
While Bellamy and the Wolverines may not be done adding in the 2026 class, they are also focusing on a trio of receiver targets for the class of 2027. According to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Michigan is making moves for four-stars Monshun Sales, Dakota Guerrant and Quentin Burrell.
With the Wolverines just landing four-star Peter Bourque at QB, the staff is focusing on weapons who could help him in the passing game.
"They're in the lead group for three top 10 players at the position," Wiltfong said in his show of Wiltfong Whiparound on YouTube. "That starts with in-state target Dakota Guerrant, who has offers from coast to coast, looking at programs like Oregon, Penn State and everywhere in between—Ohio State. Michigan is certainly a program he's high on. Quentin Burrell from Chicago, Mount Carmel state champion and going into his junior year—his sister attends school at Michigan. I think Notre Dame and Michigan—Penn State, there are a few programs that have emerged early in Quentin Burrell's recruitment. Then Monshun Sales from Indianapolis. Michigan is in that top four range in my opinion—Alabama, Ohio State, LSU also in the mix. Michigan has led at times for Monshun Sales—they want to get him back on campus, get him inside the Big House again. Donaven McCulley is from the same high school as hime. So the Wolverines, coach Ron Bellamy, the Maize and Blue in the mix for three of the nation's best."
Wiltfong added when looking up and down the list the Wolverines are in the running for, he expects Sherrone Moore's program to be well in the running to put together yet another top 10 class.
Wiltfong previously reported Burrell has already scheduled a visit to Michigan this fall as he is set to be in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' Oct. 4 game against Wisconsin.
As far as Sales is concerned, the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have been reported to be at the top two of his recruitment, but it's still early as the Wolverines have a chance to work their way up that list.
The Wolverines have been recruiting Guerrrant for quite some time now and would love to keep the in-state prospect home. Guerrant is the cousin of current Michigan defensive back Jacob Oden and is coached by Oden's father, Rod, at Harper Woods.