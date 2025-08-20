Michigan football legend named to 2025 Hall of Honor class
One of Michigan football's most storied names, Jon Jansen, received the recognition of being named to the Michigan athletic department's 2025 Hall of Honor Class on Wednesday. Jansen, who is now one of the voices of Michigan football in radio/media, was one of seven individuals to be inducted.
Other members of the 2025 Hall of Honor class include men's cross country and track and field athlete Brian Diemer (1980-83), field hockey standout Kristi Gannon Fisher (2000-03), men's golfer Lion Kim (2088-11), ice hockey center Kevin Porter (2005-08) softball coach Carol Hutchins (1985-2002) and men's track and field coach Jack Harvey (1975-99).
Jansen had a storied career in a Maize and Blue uniform while serving as captain of the 1997 National Championship team and was a back-to-back Big Ten champion in 97 and 1998. Jansen was also the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 98 and earned All-America honors both on the field and in the classroom that season. After graduating with a University of Michigan degree, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in the second round of the NFL Draft and played 10 seasons for Washington before playing his final season with the Detroit Lions. In the NFL, Jansen started 125 of his 137 career games and was team captain for Washington during his final seven seasons with the franchise.
The Hall of Honor induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 17 at the U-M Golf Course, while the seven inductees will also be honored the following day during Michigan football's game against Washington. Criteria for consideration includes being an NCAA champion or member of a national championship team, an All-American, Olympic medalist, Olympic team member, professional league champion or world championship team medalist/member, NCAA or conference player of the year, conference champion, record holder or all-conference award winner.
The U-M Athletics Hall of Honor was established in 1978 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions as athletes, coaches and administrators to the tradition of Wolverine athletics and, in doing so, have enhanced the image and reputation of the University of Michigan, according to the press release from the university.