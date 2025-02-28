Report: Michigan football trending to land a 2026 recruit on Friday
Michigan absolutely crushed it on the offensive line in the 2025 recruiting cycle, landing what might be the best offensive line class in the country. Led by two dominant five-stars, Andrew Babalola andTy Haywood, the Wolverines stacked up in the trenches. They weren’t done there, though -- Sherrone Moore also secured commitments from a pair of talented four-star linemen in Avery Gach and Kaden Strayhorn, rounding out an elite group. Not bad for Moore’s first full offseason as Michigan’s head coach.
According to a recent report, the Wolverines could expect their first offensive line commitment in just a few short hours. 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is set to announce his commitment at Noon ET. He will pick between Michigan, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Clemson.
The Crimson Tide appeared to be the leader here, but according to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Wolverines are now the team trending in the eleventh hour. According to the Composite, McWhorter is a four-star prospect and ranked as the 385th-best recruit in the '26 cycle. He hails from White (GA) Cass and it would be a major steal for Michigan to dip back into the south to land the coveted lineman.
McWhorter checks in at 6-3, 295-pounds and would be an ideal player for the Wolverines to play at either guard position. Michigan currently has two commitments in the class: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile -- could the Wolverines make it a third?
