REPORT: Michigan football still pushing to flip elite 4-star LB from SEC school
In July, Michigan football just barely missed out on landing elite four-star McDonough School (Owings Mills, MD.) linebacker Nick Abrams after he chose Georgia over the Wolverines. However, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the staff are still hoping they can recruit Abrams to Ann Arbor by the time the signing period comes around.
The positive news for Michigan is that Abrams will be on campus for a visit this Saturday when the Maize and Blue take on Wisconsin at Noon EST at the Big House. Although Abrams has been to campus on a couple of different occasions, including for an official visit back in June, this will be Abrams' first gameday experience at Michigan Stadium. He told Wiltfong it's one he is looking forward to.
"Michigan is a fantastic school,” Abrams told Rivals. “They talked a big game about the atmosphere in the Big House. I’m eager to see how it compares to Sanford Stadium. Additionally, observing how they utilize the linebackers, I’ve seen some of the footage, but actually watching it in person will be beneficial.”
Although Abrams ended up deciding on Georgia, it wasn't because the Wolverines did anything wrong in his recruiting process. In fact, Abrams told Wiltfong that Michigan did a lot of things right, which is what has made him want to take a second look at the Wolverines.
"I think they’re both great schools,” Abrams said to Rivals of Georgia and the Wolverines. “Michigan did many things right during my official visit, which made me want to take a second look. It will be challenging for me to change my mind about Georgia. They check almost every box. I’m looking forward to what Michigan has to offer during my visit.”
If Michigan can flip Abrams from the Bulldogs, it would be a big addition to pair with current 2026 commit Markel Dabney in terms of adding depth to the position group in the class.
The visit this weekend for Abrams should play a big factor in whether he gives further consideration on going up north to Ann Arbor or whether he stays with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Abrams is ranked No. 290 overall in the class of 2026, is the 17th-best at his position and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Maryland.