Michigan football flips 4-star Georgia commit during the Early Signing period
In this story:
Michigan came out of nowhere and flipped four-star WR Brady Marchese from Georgia. The Wolverines were in a tight race with the Bulldogs back in the Summer, but Marchese stuck with Georgia, and ahead of Marchese's signing on Thursday -- the Wolverines made a move.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Michigan was circling back and attempting to flip Marchese from the Bulldogs. Michigan needs all the help it can get at WR, and with four-star WR Zion Robinson flipping to Stanford, the Wolverines had to pivot.
The Wolverines will add Marchese to the team and he will join both four-star Travis Johnson and three-star Jaylen Pile as Michigan's 2026 WRs. Five-star WR Calvin Russell isn't out of the realm of possibilities, but Michigan is happy with these three if that's how it goes down.
The Wolverines' passing attack struggled this season, more so than many thought. Freshman Andrew Marsh became Bryce Underwood's go-to target, but Underwood needs more players in hopes of accelerating his development and helping the passing attack.
Michigan not only wanted to add playmakers from the recruiting cycle, but the Wolverines will likely go searching the transfer portal for some instant starters for the 2026 season.
Vitals
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 183 pounds
- Hometown: Cartersville (GA)
Overall rankings
- 247Sports Composite: 4-star, No. 134 overall and No. 20 WR
- Rivals: 4-star, No. 101 overall and No. 13 WR
- 247Sports: 3-star, No. 99 WR
- ESPN: 4-star, No. 60 overall and No. 8 WR
Notable offers
Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Indiana, Ole Miss, and Penn State, among others
