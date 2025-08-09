Report: Michigan to land one of nation's top quarterbacks
After making a huge splash on the recruiting trail at the quarterback position in the 2025 class when Sherrone Moore and Michigan football flipped then five-star Bryce Underwood from LSU, the Wolverines have put themselves in a great position to land another elite QB in the class of 2027.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong has put in a prediction for Michigan to land its No. 1 target at the position in four-star Tabor Academy (MA) QB Peter Bourque.
Bourque has already taken four documented visits to Ann Arbor during his recruitment, including his latest trip to Michigan in June. According to Wiltfong, things really picked up between Borque and the Wolverines staff over the summer, which has positioned Michigan in a prime position to land the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder.
"As a program Michigan is one of few schools that can compete for National Championships, develop player for football and the real world, and have their players leave with a world class degree,” Bourque has told Rivals about the Wolverines.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Bourque ranks at the No. 7 quarterback and the No. 86 prospect overall in the class of 2027. Georgia and Penn State are other programs he has been high on.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins touts Bourque as a quarterback with a big arm, along with having various other positive traits.
"Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement," Ivins wrote about Borque. "Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action. Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."