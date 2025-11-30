What 4-star Jamarion Vincent's commitment means for Michigan football
Despite a regular-season loss to Ohio State, Michigan's recruiting class isn't taking any losses. In fact, after a big recruiting weekend, the Wolverines have already had success from Saturday's visits. On Sunday, Michigan flipped Baylor commit Jamarion Vincent.
Vincent had committed to Baylor back in January, but the Waco (TX) prospect had been in close communication with Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and he was up in Ann Arbor yet again this past weekend.
According to the Composite, Vincent is ranked as the No. 168 prospect and the No. 20 CB in the nation.
With the addition of Vincent, Michigan now has the No. 11 class in the 2026 cycle.
What Michigan getting from Vincent
Ever since Dorian Barney flipped to Ole Miss -- which now could be in question with Lane Kiffin likely leaving for LSU -- Michigan has been searching for another CB to add to the class. Not only did the Wolverines find a CB, but Michigan added a good one.
Vincent has great build, standing at 6-foot-2. He might be a little underweight at 165 pounds, but Michigan will bulk him up when he gets into the weight room. You can't teach size and that's exactly what Vincent brings to the table.
Michigan has enough defensive backs to give Vincent a season to learn the playbook, while getting chances to play in order not to burn his redshirt. He also possesses top-end speed and could turn into a valuable starter by Year 2.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report:
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
