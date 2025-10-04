Michigan football is reportedly set to host a top Big 12 commit for Wisconsin game
Michigan is attempting to find a replacement for four-star CB Dorian Barney, who recently flipped to Ole Miss. Barney was supposed to be a big piece to the Wolverines' 2026 class, but Michigan is looking elsewhere. In fact, the Wolverines have their eyes set on Baylor.
The Wolverines already flipped four-star safety Jordan Deck from the Bears. Now, Michigan is looking to flip four-star CB Jamarion Vincent. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Vincent will be in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the game against Wisconsin.
Michigan just offered Vincent early this week, and it appears that the two have made traction for the Waco (TX) prospect to come up to Ann Arbor this soon.
Who is Jamarion Vincent?
The 6-foot-2 CB out of Waco (TX) committed to Baylor back in late January of this year. He appeared to be locked in with the Bears, but when a program like Michigan comes calling -- you have to listen. Vincent is ranked as the No. 115 player in the 2026 class and the No. 14 CB, per the Composite. He is the No. 2 commit in Baylor's class and Vincent holds offers from Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, TCU, Texas, and Texas Tech, among others.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him:
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
Michigan currently has commitments from DBs Andre Clarke and former Baylor commit Jordan Deck.
