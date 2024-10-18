Social media erupts after Michigan football lands a big-time commitment on Thursday
Michigan landed its third commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon when Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed to the Wolverines. Pile joins four-star quarterback Brady Hart and three-star cornerback Brody Jennings in the '26 cycle.
Pile is viewed as a four-star recruit on Rivals, but a three-star per the Composite. The 6-foot receiver is the 492nd-ranked prospect in the cycle, but he has all the offers that would make you believe he is severely under-ranked. Pile holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wisconsin, and others.
Once Pile committed to Michigan, social media took notice and went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions from Pile's commitment to the Wolverines.
