Top ACC program offers rising Michigan football 2026 commit
Michigan football commit Alister Vallejo's recruitment has really picked up. The Liberty Hill (TX) defensive lineman committed to the Wolverines back on June 13, but he didn't have a huge offer sheet at the time. He received his second FBS offer back in January -- from Kansas -- and as the Summer moved on, Vallejo is starting to become a hot commodity.
Most recently, the Miami Hurricanes sent Vallejo an offer. That's notable because the Canes already flipped one former Michigan commit. Four-star Brody Jennings, who was the Wolverines' first 2026 commit, de-committed and committed to Miami back on July 5.
Vallejo, the Composite's No. 320 ranked recruit in the '26 cycle, appears to be as locked in with Michigan as one can get. He's actively recruiting other prospects to come to Ann Arbor, and he has built a bond with Michigan's coaching staff.
In a recent interview, he told Michigan Wolverines On SI why he chose Michigan.
"Why Michigan? Ann Arbor is home. On and off the field, everything just fits," Vallejo told Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines on SI.
"Through the recruiting process, you see a lot, but what stood out most about Michigan is how real everyone is. For all the history and tradition, it’s still just good people in T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers—no egos, no hype.
"My parents say it all the time: we all put our pants on the same way. That’s what makes this place special."
The Wolverines currently have 21 commitments and the 11th-ranked class on 247Sports.
