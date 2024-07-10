Top Michigan Football Target Places Wolverines In Top Four, Sets Commitment Date
Michigan currently has two of the top safeties committed to its 2025 class in four-star Ivan Taylor (No. 51 overall), and four-star Kainoa Winston (No. 91 overall). But that's not deterring the maize and blue from finding more safety help -- especially when Michigan views Winston as a possible nickel defender when he gets to Ann Arbor.
Monroe (NC) safety Jordan Young has long been a Michigan target and he recently announced his final four schools he will decide between: Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, and NC State. Young also announced he would be announcing his verbal commitment on October 12.
Young, another Composite four-star, is ranked as the 89th-best player in the country and the No. 9 safety, by the Composite. If Michigan is going to land its third safety in the class, it will need to put on a full-court press to land Young. Clemson is viewed as the favorite and has two Crystal Ball projections favoring the Tigers on 247Sports. Over on On3, the race appears much tighter. Clemson is leading with a 24.7% chance to land Young, but Michigan isn't all that far behind with a 10.4% -- NC State and FSU are right in between.
A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.- Andrew Ivins (247Sports)
Young told On3 that he really enjoyed his visit to Michigan and the Wolverines have made him and his family a priority. Young actually replaced Tennessee with the Wolverines when making his last official visit decision. He says the "proof is in the pudding" with Michigan and what it does defensively.
He took his official visit on June 21 which marked the second time he has been in Ann Arbor. Young has been to Clemson four times -- the most of any of the four contenders on his list.
