Where Michigan Sits In Recruiting Rankings Since Landing Two 4-Stars On Monday
Michigan football had some fun on the recruiting trail on Monday night. The Wolverines landed two of their top 2025 targets and Michigan received their commitments over some top teams. Four-star safety Ivan Taylor was the first to commit on Monday right around 5:00 p.m. ET. Taylor was previously a Notre Dame but chose to flip his pledge to Michigan and now the Wolverines have two of the top safeties in all of the 2025 cycle, along with Kainoa Winston.
Shortly after Taylor flipped to Michigan, four-star tight end Andrew Olesh announced he was coming to Ann Arbor. He chose Michigan over Alabama and Penn State. Olesh is a top-five tight end in the 2025 cycle and now Michigan has two top tight ends between Olesh and Eli Owens who committed a while ago.
The Wolverines are now up to 15 commitments in the 2025 cycle and Michigan continues to surge up the team rankings with every commitment. So where does Michigan sit with all of the other classes?
As of this writing, Michigan has jumped up four spots on the 247Sports Composite rankings and is now at No. 11 in the 2025 cycle. The Wolverines are now pushing right into the top 10. Michigan has a 91.85 average by commit and that's the eighth best in the '25 cycle. So not only is Michigan starting to bring the players in, but it's bringing in good, solid players to its class.
Here's the full list of 2025 commitments along with their Composite ranking:
Four-star DL Nate Marshall - No. 46 overall
Four-star S Ivan Taylor - No. 54 overall
Four-star S Kainoa Winston - No. 91 overall
Four-star TE Andrew Olesh - No. 118 overall
Four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 159 overall
Four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 225 overall
Four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 249 overall
Four-star WR Jacob Washington - No. 261 overall
Four-star Edge Julius Holly - No. 300 overall
Four-star RB Jasper Parker - No. 302 overall
Four-star RB Donovan Johnson - No. 318 overall
Four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 390 overall
Four-star TE Eli Owens - No. 414 overall
Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 445 overall
Three-star LB Chase Taylor - No. 597 overall
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
3 Michigan Football Commits Earn 4th Star In On3 Rankings
WATCH: Donovan Edwards Scores A Crazy Touchdown As Himself On EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game