Where Michigan Sits In Recruiting Rankings Since Landing Two 4-Stars On Monday

Michigan landed Ivan Taylor and Andrew Olesh on Monday. After landing two four-star commits, where do the Wolverines rank among the other recruiting classes?

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore watches a replay during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore watches a replay during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan football had some fun on the recruiting trail on Monday night. The Wolverines landed two of their top 2025 targets and Michigan received their commitments over some top teams. Four-star safety Ivan Taylor was the first to commit on Monday right around 5:00 p.m. ET. Taylor was previously a Notre Dame but chose to flip his pledge to Michigan and now the Wolverines have two of the top safeties in all of the 2025 cycle, along with Kainoa Winston.

Shortly after Taylor flipped to Michigan, four-star tight end Andrew Olesh announced he was coming to Ann Arbor. He chose Michigan over Alabama and Penn State. Olesh is a top-five tight end in the 2025 cycle and now Michigan has two top tight ends between Olesh and Eli Owens who committed a while ago.

The Wolverines are now up to 15 commitments in the 2025 cycle and Michigan continues to surge up the team rankings with every commitment. So where does Michigan sit with all of the other classes?

As of this writing, Michigan has jumped up four spots on the 247Sports Composite rankings and is now at No. 11 in the 2025 cycle. The Wolverines are now pushing right into the top 10. Michigan has a 91.85 average by commit and that's the eighth best in the '25 cycle. So not only is Michigan starting to bring the players in, but it's bringing in good, solid players to its class.

247Sports Team Composite Rankings
247Sports Composite rankings On July 9 /

Here's the full list of 2025 commitments along with their Composite ranking:

Four-star DL Nate Marshall - No. 46 overall

Four-star S Ivan Taylor - No. 54 overall

Four-star S Kainoa Winston - No. 91 overall

Four-star TE Andrew Olesh - No. 118 overall

Four-star QB Carter Smith - No. 159 overall

Four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 225 overall

Four-star OT Avery Gach - No. 249 overall

Four-star WR Jacob Washington - No. 261 overall

Four-star Edge Julius Holly - No. 300 overall

Four-star RB Jasper Parker - No. 302 overall

Four-star RB Donovan Johnson - No. 318 overall

Four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 390 overall

Four-star TE Eli Owens - No. 414 overall

Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn - No. 445 overall

Three-star LB Chase Taylor - No. 597 overall

