JUST IN: Four-star transfer set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Wolverines are set to host a four-star wideout from Indiana who recently entered the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Donaven McCulley is expected to be in Ann Arbor later this month for a visit as he goes through his decision making process for the next step in his career.
At 6-5, 200 pounds, McCulley would provide the type of big-body target that has been lacking in Ann Arbor for a while. The former quarterback turned wide receiver has great ball skills, accounting for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns on 48 receptions last season. His numbers in 2024 have been less than impressive in Bloomington, although he's battled some injuries here and there. Ultimately he felt the best move was to explore his options elsewhere via the portal, and it's possible we could see him in the winged helmet in 2025.
