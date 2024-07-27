Five-star point guard chooses Arkansas over Michigan, Kansas
Dusty May and Michigan basketball are still seeking their first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle after five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy point guard Darius Acuff Jr. gave his verbal commitment to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder had the Wolverines and Kansas Jayhawks in his 'Top 3' heading into his announcement yesterday.
May has brought excitement back to the hardwood in Ann Arbor after being hired on March 23, quickly flipping much of the Wolverines' roster in preparation for the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines' staff added guards Durral Brooks, Lorenzo Cason and Justin Pippen from the 2024 recruiting class, while digging into the portal to land six more players — guards Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Tre Donaldson (Auburn) and Rubin Jones (North Texas), forward Sam Walters (Alabama) and centers Danny Wolf (Yale) and Vladislav Goldin (Florida Atlantic). Michigan also returns a trio of veterans in guard Nimari Burnett and forwards Will Tschetter and Jace Howard from last year's squad.
However, Michigan has not broken through on the recruiting trail with the class of 2025 yet. The Wolverines went hard after four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Richmond Heights shooting guard Dorian Jones earlier in the cycle, but the Buckeye state-native chose to commit to Ohio State back on July 1. Now, after Acuff committed to Arkansas, May and his staff will turn their attention to other options like four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton, five-star Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry small forward Koa Peat, five-star Atlanta (Ga.) point guard Meleek Thomas and four-star Greenfield (Ind.) Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins, among others.
