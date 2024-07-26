'A phenomenal team': Oregon's Dan Lanning, players give Michigan respect at Big Ten Media Days
The expanded Big Ten will provide several matchups between powerhouse programs in college football this season, and one of the most highly anticipated will be Oregon at Michigan on Nov. 2 in the Big House.
As the reigning national champions, the Wolverines drew a lot of respect from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' three player representatives at Big Ten Media Days this week.
"Yeah, obviously, a phenomenal team," Lanning said of Michigan. "There's a reason they were able to win so many games last year, and they've done a great job building a program there. It's got a storied history. It should be one that we're really pumped to be a part of."
Oregon quarteback Dillon Gabriel, who's entering his sixth season of eligibility after previous stops at UCF and Oklahoma, has played in a lot of big game and big environments during his college career, including at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Shootout against Texas last year. Gabriel says "it's been a bunch of fun" playing in games like that, and he's looking forward to another bigtime matchup against Michigan.
"Great program, historic," Gabriel said of the Wolverines. "Obviously, what they did last year was extremely impressive. Just the way they've played and consistently doing it. As a guy who's in college football, you respect it and realize how hard it is to do."
Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa respects the attitude and mentality that Michigan plays with, and looks forward to the challenge of facing the reigning national champions in Ann Arbor.
"Making that trip is going to be eye-opening, it's going to be great," Bassa said. "And I know we play them late in the season, it might be a little bit cold, so we better be — I know we're going to be ready to buckle up.
"I think [Jim] Harbaugh did a great job last year and Coach [Sherrone] Moore this year is doing a great job coaching that team and leading that team. I know they're a team that's built on steak and potatoes. Like, they're going to tell you that they're going to run the ball, and their going to run the ball on offense. They might throw the ball here and there, but their mentality is going to be mano a mano, we're better than you, we want to run the ball, right? So, we've just got to buckle up and be ready for that. I know they're a team built on grit and toughness, so I'm ready to face them."
Finally, Oregon tight end Terrence Ferguson wants to play against the best players and best teams in the country, and that's what excites him about matching up with the Wolverines. He's also looking forward to his first game at Michigan Stadium.
"It has a lot of history," Ferguson said. "The Big House is, obviously, huge. It holds a lot of people, it holds a lot of history. Obviously, they're the reigning champs and that puts a target on their back for everyone. But, I'm just excited to play against them. They have a lot of talented players on defense and offense. So, really just being able to go compete against the best players is what I look forward to. And it's a cool place to play, so I'm excited."
While they won't be on the field at the same time, Ferguson is also looking forward to competing against Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, not only in that game but throughout the season.
"He's a great player," Ferguson said of Loveland. "I love his game. He's a super athletic guy. I think he tracks the ball well, he plays fast. I like him and he's a great player. I have a lot of respect for that guy."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Minnesota's P.J. Fleck credits Michigan in opening statement at Media Days
'That's pretty damn cool': Lincoln Riley excited for USC-Michigan matchup in 2024
Michigan football's Makari Paige talks Rod Moore's injury, transfer DBs
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI