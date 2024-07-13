Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn, a Michigan State legacy, commits to Wolverines
The in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State runs hot year around, and when the son of a prominent figure for one school chooses to attend the opposite school, it raises eyebrows.
Such is the case with three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, the son of MSU football radio broadcaster and former Spartan defensive tackle Jason Strayhorn. In late June, the younger Strayhorn committed to head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines among offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and over 20 others.
At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Strayhorn is considered the No. 448 overall prospect, No. 27 interior offensive lineman and No. 59 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Despite his obvious connections to Michigan State, there have been reports that new Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik did not recruit Strayhorn strongly in the weeks leading up to his commitment to U-M.
With that understood, Moore and U-M offensive line coach Grant Newsome were more than happy to add an offensive lineman from a football powerhouse high school like IMG Academy to their class. Strayhorn joins IMG Academy teammate Donovan Johnson, a four-star running back, in the Wolverines' class. He's also the second offensive line commit, joining four-star Franklin (Mich.) Wylie E. Groves tackle Avery Gach.
At 15 verbal commitments, Michigan's 2025 class currently ranked No. 12 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' average player rating of 91.85 is the eight-best mark nationally and the third-best in the conference.
Michigan Football Verbal Commitments, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 120 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 251 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 319 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 415 nationally, No. 21 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 448 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 600 nationally, No. 62 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
