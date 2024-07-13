Four-star RB Donovan Jackson commits to Michigan football
It may have got off to a slow start, but Michigan football's 2025 recruiting class has come together nicely this summer.
One of the Wolverines' most exciting additions is a guy who ranked in the Top 50 nationally for this cycle before missing his entire junior season in high school due to a knee injury. Four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson committed to Michigan back on June 23 — the second win on the trail for new position coach Tony Alford since he came to Ann Arbor from Ohio State.
Johnson chose Michigan among 29 FBS scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State. After his knee injury sidelined him last year, many of the top schools cooled on Johnson. However, if the 6-foot, 205-pounder can return to his pre-injury form, the Wolverines could be getting a steal in this kid. Currently, Johnson is considered the No. 319 overall prospect, No. 24 running back and No. 42 player from the state of Florida in his class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Johnson joins four-star Marerro (La.) Archbishop Shaw running back Jasper Parker as the second tailback commitment for Michigan in this recruiting cycle. The Wolverines have been active in the Sunshine State for the 2025 class, having also landed commitments from four-star Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange defensive back Ivan Taylor, four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith, and three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn from the state.
At 15 verbal commitments, Michigan's 2025 class currently ranked No. 12 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' average player rating of 91.85 is the eight-best mark nationally and the third-best in the conference.
Michigan Football Verbal Commitments, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; West Orange High School; Winter Garden, Fla.; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 120 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 160 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 223 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 251 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 24 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 319 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 415 nationally, No. 21 Tight End, No. 15 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 448 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star WR Phillip Wright; Destrehan High School; Destrehan, La.; No. 540 nationally, No. 33 Wide Receiver, No. 21 in state of Louisiana
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 600 nationally, No. 62 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_Chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI