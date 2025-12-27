Top Michigan defensive coordinator target emerges after Kyle Whittingham hire

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham as its 22nd head coach in the history of the program. Whittingham, age 66, coached 21 seasons with the Utes, but he will head in a different direction in 2026. Following Michigan firing Sherrone Moore for cause, Whittingham showed interest in coaching at Michigan.

Once the Wolverines reciprocated that interest, the two sides agreed to a five-year deal. Now that he is the head coach, Whittingham has work to do. Putting together a staff and retaining the roster will both be vital.

While Jason Beck has emerged as the favorite for the offensive coordinator position, another candidate has emerged as the favorite on the defensive side of the ball. According to multiple reports, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is the name to keep an eye on.

More on Hill and his background

Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images

Hill, a former cornerback in college, played his final two seasons at Utah. He then worked under Whittingham in Utah from 2001-13, ranging from a graduate assistant, to a position coach, and a special teams coordinator.

He left Utah in 2014 to become the head coach of Weber State, where he coached from 2014-22. After having five playoff appearances with Weber State, Hill left for BYU, where he has been the DC since 2023.

Since coaching the BYU defense, the Cougars had the No. 13 total defense in 2024 and No. 28 this season. BYU has also been a top-20 scoring defense under Hill's guidance in the past two seasons. Playing in a Big 12 Conference that is known for scoring points, the Cougars have held their own and Hill has done a good job with the unit.

With Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor, he's going to want to seek out familiar faces to bring with him. Since Hill is perceived as the favorite for the job, that likely spells the end of Wink Martindale's time at Michigan. Martindale is finishing up his second season in Ann Arbor and could look to head back to the NFL after the bowl game.