Potential offensive coordinators for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan football

While it's not official, former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham will be announced as the new head coach for Michigan football. The 66-year-old Whittingham coached 21 years for the Utes and was a two-time Coach of the Year. Even if he coaches for five seasons in Ann Arbor, Whittingham provides stability for the program and should get Michigan's culture back intact.

But there is some business Whittingham has to attend to. With just a few days before the transfer portal opens, Whittingham has to retain a roster and get his staff in place. Here are some candidates for Whittingham to hire as his offensive coordinator.

Jason Beck (Utah OC)

The hire that would make the most sense would be Jason Beck, who led the charge under Kyle Whittingham this past season. Beck was named the new OC this past season, and he has a total of three seasons of experience calling plays -- which might sound low.

But Beck was fantastic this season. Utah had the No. 5 scoring offense (41.1 PPG) in the nation and No. 6 total offense (478.6 YPG). The Utes ran the ball really well, too. Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation, averaging 269.7 yards per game.

@berry_seth14 brought it to my attention first, but assuming Kyle Whittingham is hired as the next Michigan coach, bringing along OC Jason Beck would be intriguing.



Utes had the No. 5 scoring offense and No. 6 total offense in the nation this season with Beck as OC. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) December 26, 2025

Beck utilized former New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier well as a dual-threat signal caller. Dampier threw for 2,180 yards, 22 TDs, and just five INTs. But he also did a ton of damage on the ground. Dampier ran for 687 yards and seven scores.

Beck would be able to utilize Bryce Underwood in different ways and would bring a unique style to Ann Arbor. Coming to Michigan would be a promotion for Beck and Michigan fans would see an open-styled offense.

Aaron Roderick (BYU OC)

Aaron Roderick has been the OC of BYU since 2021, but he came from Kyle Whittingham's tree. He coached under Whittingham at Utah from 2005-16.

Roderick was never the full-time OC under Whittingham, but he helped co-coordinate the offense and worked with both the wide receivers and quarterbacks.

Once he moved to BYU, his alma mater, he became the full-time OC in 2021. He helped mentor former Heisman finalist Zach Wilson at QB. Prior to serving as the OC for the Cougars, Roderick was the passing-game coordinator and BYU had an elite passing attack. In 2020, the passing attack was No. 8 in the nation.

This past season, BYU had the No. 60 total offense in the nation, averaging 397.5 YPG, and the Cougars started a true freshman at QB -- like Bryce Underwood at Michigan.

Marcus Arroyo (ASU OC)

Marcus Arroyo was hired as the new offensive coordinator back in 2023 when Kenny Dillingham was hired. Michigan didn't land Dillingham, but the Wolverines could target his right-hand man.

Arroyo was instrumental in getting the Sun Devils' offense back up to par. Following another down year in 2023, ASU was picked to finish last in the conference in 2024, but actually made the CFP. Arroyo and Co. revitalized Sam Leavitt and Cam Skattebo's careers and made them household names.

Injuries hurt ASU this season, but the Sun Devils were still an 8-4 team with a No. 56 offense in the nation. Michigan would have to offer Arroyo some money to leave Dillingham, but Whittingham has some knowledge of Arroyo -- playing against him -- and the move would make some sense.

Todd Monken (Ravens OC)

Todd Monken's name emerged as a candidate to be named the new Michigan head coach recently, but that clearly didn't happen. Could the Wolverines strike and make Monken the OC? It's certainly possible.

There is doubt surrounding the Ravens and which coaches are retained. Even John Harbaugh's name is under scrutiny and both Harbaugh and Monken could be out.

If that happens, Monken will likely want to keep coaching and coming to Ann Arbor makes all the sense in the world. Monken has play-calling experience at both the college and NFL levels. He won two national titles with Georgia as the play caller. He was a Coach of the Year during his time as the head coach of Southern Miss.

He most recently coached MVP QB Lamar Jackson at Baltimore. Monken is one of the best offensive minds in the business and Michigan should make a run at him to coach with Whittingham.