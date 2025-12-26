Top OC target emerging for Michigan football's Kyle Whittingham

It hasn't been official as of this writing, but Michigan seemingly has found its 22nd head coach. Long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham appears set to become the Wolverines' new coach following the firing of Sherrone Moore.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, a top target is emerging to become Whittingham's offensive coordinator.

Utah's Jason Beck has emerged as the favorite to go with Whittingham to Ann Arbor. Beck has three total years of experience calling plays, but the Utes were one of the top teams in all of college football.

More on Beck

Rob Gray, USA TODAY

Beck was fantastic this season. Utah had the No. 5 scoring offense (41.1 PPG) in the nation and No. 6 total offense (478.6 YPG). The Utes ran the ball really well, too. Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the nation, averaging 269.7 yards per game.

Beck utilized former New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier well as a dual-threat signal caller. Dampier threw for 2,180 yards, 22 TDs, and just five INTs. But he also did a ton of damage on the ground. Dampier ran for 687 yards and seven scores.

Beck would be able to utilize Bryce Underwood in different ways and would bring a unique style to Ann Arbor. Coming to Michigan would be a promotion for Beck and Michigan fans would see an open-styled offense.

Prior to coaching at Utah, Beck was the OC for New Mexico in 2024. The Lobos also ranked second in the Mountain West and No. 5 in the FBS in rushing offense (253.6) while leading the league and ranking fourth in the country in first downs offense (298). Beck also coached Dampier with New Mexico.

In 2023, he was the OC at Syracuse. Despite the Orange being plagued by injuries in 2023, he coached an offense to have a 1,000-yard rusher in LeQuint Allen with the program setting single-game records for total offense in a season opener (677) and the most rushing yards by Syracuse since 1996 in Week 10 (392).