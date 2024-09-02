Week 1 rival watch: MSU squeaks by, OSU rolls
Michigan State travels to the Big House on Oct. 26 and Ohio State will host the Wolverines on Nov. 30. Here is how the Spartans and Buckeyes fared in their season openers.
Michigan State
The Jonathan Smith era kicked off with a 16-10 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night. On the first play from scrimmage in East Lansing, Aidan Chiles threw an interception giving FAU instant momentum. But the rest of the first half was a disaster for the Owls, who went three-and-out twice, turned the ball over twice, and gave up a safety. MSU's first touchdown of the year came courtesy of an Aidan Chiles 11-yard run. Transfer running back Kay'ron Lynch-Adams busted open for a 63-yard touchdown and the Spartans led 16-3 at the half.
An inspired FAU defense held MSU scoreless in the second half and the Owls made things interesting by cutting the deficit to six points with seven seconds left in the third. FAU would be denied of any more scoring though, after several chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Spartans finished the game with 140 penalty yards and starting DB Dillon Tatum left the game with what appeared to be a serious injury. Michigan State travels to College Park next week to start Big Ten play against Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on BTN.
Ohio State
Ohio State came out of the gates slow against Akron, but turned up the jets in the second half to cruise to a 52-6 win. The Zips hung around well into the second quarter thanks to their defense forcing a three-and-out and a turnover on downs in the early goings. However, the Buckeyes made Akron pay in the second half with two defensive scores. Lathan Ransom returned a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter to blow the game open at 31-3. In the fourth, Gabe Powers picked off Akron QB Tahj Bullock's pass and took it to the house stretching the lead to 45-6.
Will Howard threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in his debut in Columbus. Standout freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith racked up 92 yards and snagged two touchdowns. Starting offensive lineman Donovan Jackson and starting linebacker Cody Simon both missed the game with injuries. Ohio State will host Western Michigan next week at 7:30 p.m. on BTN.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan players of the game in 30-10 win over Fresno State
What the national media is saying about Michigan's performance against Fresno State
PFF grades: High/low Michigan grades, snap count totals to know after after Week 1 win