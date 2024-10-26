Will Johnson among other key Michigan football players OUT against MSU
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan State enters Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines and by surprise, both teams enter the game with the same record: 4-3. Michigan has dropped two games in a row -- while the Spartans looked impressive last weekend against Iowa -- and a large part of what's not helping Michigan, outside of turnovers, has been the lack of depth.
Injuries have been stockpiling for the maize and blue. During the loss to Illinois last weekend, Michigan was without starting LT Myles Hinton and DT Rayshaun Benny -- who is a big role player. Star cornerback Will Johnson also left the game after one series. Pete Thamel had already reported early Saturday morning that Johnson is expected to miss the game against Michigan State.
Are things looking better for Michigan? After releasing the injury report ahead of Michigan State the Wolverines are without Amorion Walker, Will Johnson, Rayshaun Benny, among others -- including Jack Tuttle.
The game will kick at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network
