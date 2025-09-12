Here's How to Watch Michigan State vs. Youngstown State
Week 3 of the Michigan State football season is almost here, as the 2-0 Spartans are about to go up against another 2-0 team, the Youngstown State Penguins.
YSU is an FCS opponent, but a quality one. The Penguins are ranked No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll this week.
Below is the necessary information for you to be able to find and watch or listen to the game.
TV Info
Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 3:40 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers
Play-by-play: Guy Haberman | Analyst: Yogi Roth | Sidelines: Rhett Lewis
Radio Info
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 106/195. Also can be found on the SiriusXM App.
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio affiliates can be found HERE.
Announcers
Play-by-play: George Blaha | Analyst: Jehuu Caulcrick | Sidelines: Tre Mosley
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media on Monday about last week's victory over Boston College and to preview Saturday's contest against Youngstown State. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement.
Transcript
“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought.
“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire.
“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.
“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.
“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good.
“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there.
“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there.
“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on."
