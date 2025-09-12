Spartan Nation

Here's How to Watch Michigan State vs. Youngstown State

Find the channel and time for Saturday's game between the Spartans and the Penguins here.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, celebrates his tackle for a safety against Western Michigan during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, celebrates his tackle for a safety against Western Michigan during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 3 of the Michigan State football season is almost here, as the 2-0 Spartans are about to go up against another 2-0 team, the Youngstown State Penguins.

YSU is an FCS opponent, but a quality one. The Penguins are ranked No. 25 in the FCS Coaches Poll this week.

Below is the necessary information for you to be able to find and watch or listen to the game.

TV Info

Michael Masunas
Michigan State TE Michael Masunas (81) tries to get some extra yards while being tackled against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 3:40 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers

Play-by-play: Guy Haberman | Analyst: Yogi Roth | Sidelines: Rhett Lewis

Radio Info

George Blah
Feb 28, 2017; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Radio and television commentator George Blaha smiles before the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons won 120-113 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM Channel 106/195. Also can be found on the SiriusXM App.

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio affiliates can be found HERE.

Announcers

Play-by-play: George Blaha | Analyst: Jehuu Caulcrick | Sidelines: Tre Mosley

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith look on against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith spoke to the media on Monday about last week's victory over Boston College and to preview Saturday's contest against Youngstown State. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement.

Transcript

“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles celebrates with fans after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

Nick Mars
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on."

Beau Brungar
Sep 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Youngstown State Penguins quarterback Beau Brungard (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.