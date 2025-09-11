3 Spartans Most In Need of Improvement vs. Youngstown State
With Michigan State's Week 3 clash against Youngstown State just a couple of days away, there are lots of Spartan players who have had exciting performances in the team's first two games.
For example, Aidan Chiles was responsible for five touchdowns against Boston College. Nick Marsh has scored three times already. Makhi Frazier had 103 rushing yards in the season opener, and so on.
But there are still some players who could use a quality day against the Penguins on Saturday. Here are the three players who might need it the most:
LT Stanton Ramil
One guy who's going to look to get on the right track again is starting left tackle Stanton Ramil. According to Pro Football Focus, MSU's blindside blocker for Aidan Chiles has allowed two sacks and seven pressures so far this year.
Ramil plays the most important position on the offensive line. If he lets a pass rusher get around him, Chiles cannot see them. That can cause a turnover, or worse, a potential injury to MSU's starting quarterback.
Penalties were also a problem from Ramil last week, as he got flagged twice.
TE Jack Velling
Jack Velling was dealing with an injury coming out of fall camp, but still, only one reception for three yards is shocking, given the production people are used to from him. Saturday's game against BC was the first time that Velling went without a catch since he came to East Lansing.
Based on the number of snaps that Velling is getting, he definitely appears to be on the healthy side. His snaps from Week 1 to Week 2 went from 47 to 60.
When Velling is at his best, he can be a great red zone threat for the Spartans. Hopefully for MSU, a game against an FCS opponent can help get him back on track.
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
Elijah Tau-Tolliver has been the clear third option so far out of Michigan State's backfield. As a result, he has had limited opportunities to get the ball.
Still, Tau-Tolliver has only gained 18 yards with his nine carries. If MSU needs Tau-Tolliver to get the ball more often down the line, like with any potential injury to Frazier or Brandon Tullis, only two yards a carry won't be good enough to result in wins.
Perhaps if the Spartans have a hearty lead towards the end of the game, the veteran running back could get some nice opportunities to show everyone what he can do with his touches.
