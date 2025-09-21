3 Most Concerning Stats from MSU's Loss to USC
For the first time in the 2025 season, Michigan State has tasted a loss. The Spartans put together a valiant and commendable effort against No. 25 USC, but still ultimately dropped their Big Ten opener, 45-31.
Of course, the first thing MSU needs to look at after a loss is what prevented them from reversing the result. A football game goes a lot deeper than what a box score says, but these three stats help explain why Michigan State lost and could be cause for concern for the future.
289 Rushing Yards Allowed
Firstly, the Trojans did whatever they wanted on the ground. USC averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and really dominated Michigan State in the trenches all game --- the Spartans didn't have a tackle for loss all game.
Waymond Jordan led the way for the Trojans, going for 157 yards on only 18 carries (8.7 YPC). USC also saw a solid day from Eli Sanders, who had 90 yards on 16 carries (5.6 YPC). Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava had two rushing touchdowns, too.
The run defense was a shining point for MSU headed into Saturday; the Spartans were in the top 10 nationally in that statistic. Certainly, things didn't look the same against Michigan State's toughest opponent by far to this point.
Zero Sacks
Once again, the Michigan State defense was not able to get to the quarterback at all. The Spartans didn't get a sack in their first game of the year against a power conference team (Boston College), and they didn't get one in their second, either.
According to Pro Football Focus, Michigan State generated six pressures, which might be generous, on USC's Maiava and only hit him once. Defensive end Jalen Thompson had three, linebacker Aisea Moa had two, and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren had one.
8-of-12 Third Down Conversions Allowed
Yes, all three of these are going to be about the defense --- that'll happen when the other team puts 45 points on the board and scores on seven of their 10 drives.
One big reason for that is all the conversions USC had on third down. The Trojans reached the sticks two-thirds of the time on Saturday night. In fairness, many of those conversions were close to the marker, but that's also partially on the defense for allowing USC to stay on time so often.
MSU's opponents have now converted 46% of the time this season, which slots the Spartans at 119th in the FBS.
