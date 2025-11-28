Key Michigan State Players Who Must Perform Against Maryland
Every Michigan State player and coach is on their final chance to leave a lasting impression heading into an offseason that will probably be rocky. The seniors will be graduating and playing their final college football game, but some others will inevitably be hitting the transfer portal, as well. Nobody even seems to know if head coach Jonathan Smith will be back.
But we can start worrying about that on Sunday morning. For now, MSU is just trying to avoid the humiliation of a 0-9 Big Ten record. The Spartans have a real shot at it, since Maryland enters on a seven-game losing streak and a 1-7 conference mark. If Michigan State captures that elusive Big Ten victory, it may come because of big performances from these players:
WR Nick Marsh
Nick Marsh has to be a bigger fixture in this offense than he has been lately, and really, what he has been the entire season. He's played the same number of games as last season and has 72 fewer receiving yards.
He hasn't necessarily regressed from his freshman year self --- he's caught 11 more passes and scored two more touchdowns --- but Marsh hasn't felt as explosive as last year, and Michigan State needs more than 23 yards over a two-game stretch from its WR1.
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
With starting running back Makhi Frazier's status questionable for Saturday, somebody who may need to step up again is senior Elijah Tau-Tolliver. Frazier has missed two games this season --- Minnesota and Iowa --- and Tau-Tolliver played great in one game, and not-so-great in the other.
The first one, against the Golden Gophers, Tau-Tolliver ran for 126 yards, the highest single-game total for a Spartan this year. That included one 85-yard burst, which is actually the longest run by somebody in the Big Ten this year.
Against Iowa... not so much. Tau-Tolliver only totaled 35 rushing yards on 16 carries --- a 2.2 average.
There's also maybe a chance he gets a large portion of the carries, whether Frazier plays or not, since this is Tau-Tolliver's final college game; Frazier and Brandon Tullis both have two years left. Maryland's run defense is ranked 108th in the country, as well.
DE Jalen Thompson
One key aspect for MSU's defense will be to keep Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, who has some mobility, within the pocket and apply some pressure. He's only been sacked six times all year, so it will be a tough task.
Michigan State's pass rush hasn't really had anyone stick out this year. Jalen Thompson's 2.5 sacks are the most on the team; four have exactly 2.0. Thompson will not only try to get to Washington as a defensive end, but he must also stay disciplined and keep contain to prevent Washington from scrambling.
Thompson is a Detroit native, so the chance to close out his junior season should definitely be a little special for him.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Maryland when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.