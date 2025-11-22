Alessio Milivojevic Faces Huge Test of Grit vs. Iowa
After an unsettling loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions, there needs to be an offensive explosion through every healthy player left if the Michigan State Spartans wish to win once in their conference this year.
Their next opportunity will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are no joke in the Big Ten this year, and every player will need to step up, even those who have been playing well.
However, the team's quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic, will have the highest calling ahead of him out of the entire team, and it will be a test of his grit in his ability to bounce back as a leader as well as a player.
So what will he need to do, and should he be successful, what does it mean for next season?
What Alessio Milivojevic Needs To Do
- Against Penn State, Milivojevic was sacked five times and pressured on 21 occasions; of course, it was mostly not his fault because of the faulty offensive line, but that number is far too high.
- He was getting thrown around by defenders, and even when he was clearly hurting, he was kept in the game.
- But with such soreness, he must persevere, especially with the season coming to a close so soon and the chances for a Big Ten win dwindling.
- He has overall been better than Aidan Chiles by statistical analysis, and he is the one with the best odds to win the Spartans a game.
- Unfortunately, the win has not become a reality yet, but if Milivojevic can pull it off despite how much he is taken to the ground, then it will mean a ton for the program's future.
What Will Happen If Alessio Milivojevic Succeeds
- In the case that Milivojevic can pull off a win off of pure grit despite what happened against the Nittany Lions, then it will be clear that MSU has their quarterback for the foreseeable future.
- This, of course, would be huge for the program, as funds for Name, Image, and Likeness, also known as NIL, deals would most likely be able to be put into rebuilding the offensive line that desperately needs it.
- When something as crucial as that happens, the sky would become the limit. After all, Milivojevic is still early into his collegiate career, and so are his star receiver, Nick Marsh, and running back Makhi Frazier.
- Milivojevic must not take this opportunity lightly, and this test of grit will determine a lot for the future of MSU as well as his career.
