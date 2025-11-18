Spartan Nation

Bright Spots: MSU’s Top Three Receivers vs. PSU

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic found three names in particular quite often during his second start of the season.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic runs the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic runs the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans lost for the seventh time in a row to the Penn State Nittany Lions with a final score of 28-10, a loss that generally turned fans apathetic to the team.

MSU,
Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans fans sit in the stands before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The game was lost due to horrible offensive play, where the offensive line crumbled what seemed like every other play, and in his second start, quarterback Alessio Milivojevic did not even pass for a touchdown.

MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) reacts to a tackle from Penn State linebacker Keon Wylie (32) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

But he still passed when he could, and the top three names mostly performed above their usual level of play and going forward could help the Spartans improve their record in any fashion, if only by one game.

The Third Best Receiver: Omari Kelly

MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • Omari Kelly slips into the number three spot as the only wide receiver to get above ten yards during the game, with three receptions for 15 yards, much less than normal.
  • He had definitely been better against the Minnesota Golden Gophers only a couple of weeks earlier, but with his quarterback struggling, he struggled as well.
MSU, Omari Kell
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) catches a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan (24) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • However, he is still a huge asset to the team and if the offensive line can pick up some slack, he will certainly be a big contributor to a Big Ten win this season.

The Second Best Receiver: Michael Masunas

MSU, Michael Masuna
Michigan State's Michael Masunas, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Velling against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • The tight end room was in desperate need of a shake-up before the rivalry match, and Masunas played his part in providing that shake-up, catching three passes for 29 yards.
  • With his low averages before facing the Nittany Lions, he had immense improvement, and he was still able to block for the team quite often.
MSU, Michael Masuna
Michigan State's Michael Masunas, top, is lifted in the air by Gavin Broscious after Masunas' touchdown catch against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • With Masunas on the upswing, hopefully other pass catchers can follow, especially against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins before the season ends.

The Top Receiver: Elijah Tau-Tolliver

  • Running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver was one of the lone bright spots on the team against the Nittany Lions, and although he normally thrives off of big chunk rushes, he was vibrant in the Spartans' otherwise dismal air attack.
MSU, Elijah Tau-Tollive
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs the ball against Penn State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • He had eight receptions for 73 yards, an average of 9.3 yards per catch, and even though he is not normally such a workhorse for the Spartans, his role worked very well.
  • Paired with Masunas and Kelly, Tau-Tolliver could be a founder of the Spartans' first Big Ten win of the season, through the air or on the ground, as he usually performs.
MSU, Elijah-Tau-Tollive
Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a touchdown against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The receiving room was hurt immensely by the offensive line and quarterback struggles that followed, but the top three receivers were still able to scrounge every yard they could out of Milivojevic.

MSU, Alessio Milivojevi
Michigan State's quarterback Alessio Milivojevic huddles with the team before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seeing that they still performed decently under such conditions, they will be huge for MSU in their search for a Big Ten win this year.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's top receivers when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.