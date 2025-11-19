Checking In On MSU's Special Teams After Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans fell in their seventh loss of the year to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and many units struggled to play properly.
There were a few bright spots in the struggling units, such as a couple of top receivers and one running back playing well, yet surprisingly, the unit that played the best was the Special Teams.
From MSU's Martin Connington taking a 'Prove It' game and performing exceptionally well, to Ryan Eckley punting great as always, the Spartans' Special Teams were possibly the biggest bright spot on the team.
So what can each part of the Special Teams repeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Maryland Terrapins as the Spartans search for their first Big Ten win of the season?
The Returners: Keep On Returning The Ball
- During the season, MSU's punt and kick returners often refused to run the ball back once the opponent put it in their hands.
- This, of course, led to the Spartans' offense potentially having worse starts than they should have had and consequently scoring fewer points.
- However, against the Nittany Lions at least, the return game was as strong as ever, and with the risk of returning the ball came a few good opportunities for MSU's offense to score with better starts.
- If the return unit can repeat its play against the Hawkeyes and Terapins, the odds for a Big Ten MSU victory go up.
Ryan Eckley: Keep Doing What He Does Best
- While Ryan Eckley's job as a punter is relatively simple, he is a master at his craft and is one of the only players that has not needed to improve as the season has gone on.
- His play continued to be excellent against the Nittany Lions, and he is one of the reasons why the Spartans' defense has had as much room to work with as it has.
Martin Connington: Continue Making Kicks
- Kicker Martin Connington needed a rebound game against Penn State, and he got it in a small capacity in which he made his only field goal and lone extra point attempt.
- Whatever state of mind he was in against the Nittany Lions, or if it had been from the extra rest over the bye week, Connington needs to continue making his kicks.
- If not, MSU might not be able to win a game should it come close, the same as when they fell short against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Special Teams played very well against the Nittany Lions overall, and going forward, they must play that way again and again, especially if MSU wants to win a Big Ten game this year.
