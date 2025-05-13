Spartan Golfer to Play in Local PGA Tour Event
Michigan State Spartans senior men's golfer Ashton McCulloch will have a chance to put his talents on display for the entire nation this summer as he was recently given a sponsor exemption to compete in the upcoming 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA Tour event.
Following McCulloch's academic graduation ceremony last week, tournament representatives surprised him with the invitation to compete in this year's tournament. The Rocket Mortgage is a marquee pro golf event in the state of Michigan, and McCulloch will play amongst the pros.
A sponsor exemption essentially allows a tournament to admit a player to compete even if they fail to meet the typical qualification criteria. They are often given out by organizations that sponsor the event, giving opportunities to local players and amateurs.
McCulloch was certainly the correct choice to give this opportunity to because of how well he played this season.
The 2024 second-team All-Big Ten honoree was the Spartans' top finisher in nine events last season, holding a scoring average of 70.89, breaking the previous record of 71.33 set by former Spartan standout Jamies Piot, who was the 2021 US Amateur champion and competed in the 2022 Masters.
McCulloch was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022, joining Piot (2018) and current PGA Tour player Ryan Brehm (2005). He also holds the program record for scoring average at 71.59 with at least 50 rounds played, beating out Piot by four-tenths of a point. The senior star is the real deal.
The tournament takes place from Thursday, June to Sunday, June 29 at Detroit Golf Club. The Kingston, Ontario native is going to be on the top stage for the second time in his career. He competed in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after winning the Canadian Amateur title in 2023.
With it being a local tournament, the number of Spartan patrons that will be looking on is more than anywhere else in the country. If many are aware that McCulloch is the amateur sporting the Green and White, he will certainly get a nice pop from the crowd on a nice drive or sinking a putt.
