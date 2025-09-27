SI

Makena White, Girlfriend of PGA Tour Pro Jake Knapp, Dies at 28

White's close friend announced the death on social media.

Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White has died at age 28.
Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour pro Jake Knapp, died at the age of 28, the golfer confirmed in a statement.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate," Knapp wrote in a statement [via People]. "We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

The tragic news was first announced on White's Instagram page via a post written by a friend.

"Hi everyone - this is Makena's friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the post began. "She is already so deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nellie and Fergie. Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule. ... We love you Ma. We'll miss you always, and we'll be looking for you in the sunset."

The post asked for donations to the Bruyere Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment fund in her memory.

White was frequently seen alongside Knapp on various tour stops across golf. No further details have been given regarding the cause of her death.

