Scottie Scheffler Shared the Sad Reason He Had to Get Rid of Venmo
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters U.S. Open week as a heavy favorite at the sportsbooks to capture his fourth career major and first-ever U.S. Open title.
A win for Scheffler this week would put him an Open Championship short of the career grand slam after he captured the PGA Championship for the first time last month at Quail Hollow.
Scheffler has won three times on the PGA Tour this year, and in most tournaments that he's played in over the last two seasons, you can expect him to be in contention more often than not.
So when Scheffler was asked at media availability at Oakmont Country Club on Tuesday whether he hears from fans regarding their respective bets, the World No. 1 couldn't help but laugh as he gave an interesting response.
"I think everybody hears from fans whether they have a financial benefit or anything in their outcome," Scheffler began. "That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo. Because I was either getting paid by people or people were requesting me a bunch of money when I didn't win. It wasn't a good feeling."
Fans have gotten pretty comfortable communicating with professional athletes (for better or worse, mostly worse) about their sports bets, and this is yet another example.