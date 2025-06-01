REPORT: Michigan State AD Candidate Has Surfaced
Michigan State is still in search of its next athletic director.
We got a little insight into the situation last week, when Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported the salary Michigan State is willing to pay, as well as a potential timetable for when a decision will be made.
Now, a candidate has been revealed, as Paul reported on Sunday that Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt is a "name that appears to have emerged in MSU's search for an AD."
"Seems like a logical fit," Paul wrote. "He (Batt) has been a record fundraiser at GT; he's a big basketball guy, which appeals to Tom Izzo; and he's tight with Nick Saban, from their time together at Alabama."
Batt did sign a five-year extension with Georgia Tech back in December, so initially, this move doesn't seem all that likely to occur.
Georgia Tech hired Batt as its athletic director in October of 2022, and he was promoted to institute vice president as part of his extension.
Batt had previously served as Alabama's executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer from 2017 to 2022, hence the Saban connection Paul mentioned.
Saban, of course, was Michigan State's head football coach from 1995 to 1999 before moving on to LSU, where he won the first of his seven national titles.
Michigan State parted ways with its former athletic director, Alan Haller, last month. Haller, a Spartan football alum, had held the role for three-plus years.
"This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever," Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in his announcement statement on May 1.
"Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."
As Paul reported last week, Michigan State should have its next athletic director this month. Right now, Izzo and deputy athletic director Jennifer Smith are serving as the school's co-interim athletic directors.
Keep up with Michigan State's athletic director search when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also find us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.