REPORT: Details Emerge on MSU Board's Approval of J Batt Hiring
The Michigan State Spartans' athletic program is getting a major boost in funds for future years after a recent vote by the Michigan State Board of Trustees to raise student tuition by 4.5% while awarding the athletics program an eight-figure boost for revenue sharing towards student athletes.
Connor Earegood of The Detroit News reported on the board boosting the tuition while awarding athletic director J Batt and his department a major increase in funds to distribute to student athletes. This is major news for the Spartans as they seek to acquire the top talent, paying high figures.
"MSU athletics will operate off a $192 million budget, an increase of $25.6 million in expenses, including $20 million in revenue sharing with student athletes," Earegood wrote. "About $12 million of the money is funded through an internal loan to be paid back later."
There are a ton of other details regarding a House plan to cut 18% of $56.6 million in state operations funding for Michigan State due to the university relying too heavily on out-of-state and foreign student enrollment with its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
There are other schools that have beaten Michigan State for top recruits and transfers due to the sheer number of NIL funds that are at their disposal to hand out for the best athletes. The Spartans enter the conversation now as a frontrunner to put themselves on an even playing field.
Players such as sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh, star hockey forward Isaac Howard, and junior forward Coen Carr would be benefiting the most, along with the potential future transfers and top recruits that could be deciding between a few schools for their commitment.
That $20 million towards student athletes next year through the new revenue sharing plan is going to put Michigan State back on the map as a top destination across the country. Tuition increase is not ideal, but utilizing some of those funds for the top players is a sacrifice many are willing to make.
Expect over the next few years for Michigan State to be in the mix with the highest-touted recruits in the country with these funds being a major help in making the Spartans a universal powerhouse across every sport.
As part of the House v. NCAA settlement, universities can distribute up to $20.5 to their student-athletes.
