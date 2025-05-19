Does MSU's High-Flying Carr Have Draft Potential Next Year?
With the 2025 NBA Draft right around the corner and Michigan State's Jase Richardson being a top projected pick, we take a deeper look at a current Spartan that could be drafted by an NBA organization next season. Star junior forward Coen Carr is on the top of that list if he performs.
Carr took a massive stride in his sophomore season with the Spartans, becoming a larger piece of the rotation while improving in almost every single category.
The Stockbridge, Georgia native averaged nearly double his amount of minutes from the season prior, playing 20.7 minutes per game, averaging 8.1 points with 3.6 rebounds, all career-high stats for Carr.
His most impressive improvement came from shooting the ball, bringing his field goal percentage to 61.1% with a solid 70.1% from the free-throw line. Carr was a 56% shooter from the charity stripe in his freshman year, continuing to improve his shot and become a more elite scorer for the Spartans.
The thunderous dunks and highlight reel plays that have taken the college basketball world by storm over the past two seasons are the standout piece to his game right now and may be marketable for the next level. Becoming a well-rounded player is going to be the challenge to being drafted.
Carr sprouted as a strong rebounding piece for last year's team as well. He pulled down the third-most offensive rebounds (56) on the team, despite only being 6-5. He does jump out of the gym, allowing him to win the 50/50 battles for rebounds and extra possessions.
He is more than likely going to be starting in the frontcourt for the Spartans this year.
If Carr is able to keep his shot consistent and be even more physically dominant than he was last season, there is a good chance he is able to be drafted. It would be a stretch to say he would be a lottery pick, but many NBA teams would be confident in taking his raw talent into their organization.
Spartan fans would love for Carr to play a full four years in East Lansing, but this would more than likely be his final season regardless of being drafted. If he is underwhelming next season, a transfer exit seems likely, or he will be selected in the Draft, adding another Spartan alum to the NBA.
