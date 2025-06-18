Batt Sends Message to Spartan Community on First Day
J Batt started his first day as Michigan State's vice president and director of athletics on Tuesday.
It's been almost exactly two weeks since he formally addressed the Spartan community at his introductory press conference, and now, he can begin his mission to carry out all that he said he would do at the helm.
A letter from Batt to the Michigan State community was released on his first day. He addressed his settling-in process since being named AD, as well as what has taken place since the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement.
Here's what he had to say:
"Spartans,
"After a whirlwind few weeks, today marks my first official day in the office as Director of Athletics at Michigan State, and I couldn’t be more excited to be on campus around our incredible staff, coaches, and student-athletes!
"I’m incredibly grateful for the thoughts, messages and calls of well-wishes and congratulations I have received from student-athletes, coaches, staff, alums and donors. You’ve all been incredibly welcoming to me and my family and made us feel right at home. I’d heard great things about the Spartan family, and having now experienced it first-hand, I can proudly tell anyone that it’s something special.
"Even before today, I have been connecting with Spartans near and far and listening to their stories. Every day, I’m learning more and more about the proud history of Michigan State athletics – the championships, the transcendent student-athletes and iconic coaches, and its role as a leader during previous periods of transformational change in college athletics. There’s certainly many more Spartans to meet and much more listening and learning ahead, but the more I know, the more excited I get!
"Hopefully, you’ve had the opportunity to read my update on the House settlement last week. Since the settlement’s approval on June 6, our staff has been working feverishly to prepare for July 1, when athletic departments will be able to directly share revenue with student-athletes. Simultaneously, we’re also working to implement NIL Go – the new online platform created by the College Sports Commission where all third-party NIL deals totaling $600 or more must be reported. Michigan State athletics is committed to positioning all of our student-athletes to best seize the opportunities available to them in the new landscape.
"The transformational changes happening in college athletics are a positive change for Michigan State. Changes provide opportunities, and we are prepared to seize the opportunities and take ground. Alignment from the Board of Trustees, President Guskiewicz, athletic department leadership and staff, and certainly all of you, our loyal supporters, is what makes progress and success possible. As a department, we will apply hard work, creativity, energy, effort and the highest level of integrity to help support our student-athletes and coaches as we strive for success.
"I’m excited for the opportunity that lies ahead for Spartan athletics, and I hope you are as well. I look forward to meeting many of you in the weeks and months to come. Thanks again for the Spartan hospitality you’ve shown me and my family!
"Go Green!
"J Batt
Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Athletics"
Keep up with all things J Batt and Michigan State athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.