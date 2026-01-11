Spartans Still Have 3 Glaring Transfer Portal Needs

Michigan State's transfer portal class is beginning to fill up.

The Spartans have picked up 22 transfer portal commitments , as of Saturday night, and the final number will be larger than that. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has filled in some of MSU's biggest needs, but there is still work to be done until Michigan State's 2026 roster is set.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Back when the portal first opened on Jan. 2, it was easier to point out where the Spartans didn't need anyone from the transfer portal. MSU has lost 42 players from the 2025 roster to the portal, with many of those players having committed to new schools.

Here are a few of the biggest needs remaining for Fitzgerald and Michigan State:

Wide Receiver

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Something clear is that Michigan State could use another wide receiver, and one who can work on the exterior. MSU is returning Chrishon McCray , who initially entered the portal and withdrew, but he operated as a slot receiver for the Spartans this past season.

Michigan State added Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore from the portal, but he has not had a truly productive season during his career yet. Moore was in Ann Arbor for three total seasons and has totaled 15 catches, 160 yards, and one touchdown. MSU would be wise to add another wide receiver with a greater track record of production, especially when its trying to replace somebody like Nick Marsh.

The Spartans are in the running for a few other receivers right now. They hosted Yale transfer Nico Brown on a visit Thursday and Friday. Brown had 1,085 yards and 11 scores in just 10 games at the FCS level in 2025.

Michigan State also had Middle Tennessee State transfer Nahzae Cox in East Lansing on Friday. Cox totaled 473 yards and five touchdowns during his first Division I season after beginning at a junior college.

Defensive Line Help

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates after the Spartans blocked a Purdue field goal attempt during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State could also use some additional help on the defensive line, both on the interior and on the edges. The Spartans have gotten a few transfer portal adds at these spots, but they haven't gotten somebody who has proven just yet that they can produce at the Power Four level.

MSU has a lot to replace there, too. Interior defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren is transferring to USC, top defensive end Jalen Thompson is in the portal, and a few other contributors are departing.

Long Snapper

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It's a small thing, but Michigan State still needs a long snapper. MSU had two on the roster this year (one was hurt), and both entered the transfer portal. Kaden Schickel, who was the Spartans' starter in 2024, is transferring to Vanderbilt. Michigan State added Jack Wills to its 2025 recruiting class, and now he's in the portal as well.

There should certainly be options for the Spartans in the portal here, but it's important to get a good one still. A good long snapper is never noticed; you'll notice a bad one. The goal for MSU is for the average fan to never really know who the long snapper is.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

