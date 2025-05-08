Several Spartans Finalists for Michigan Sports HOF Class of 2025
Several Michigan State Spartans are on the verge of being cemented in Michigan sports history forever.
A handful of Spartans have been nominated for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The finalists are as follows:
Mark Dantonio (Michigan State football coach)
Dantonio is Michigan State football's all-time winningest head coach. He won three Big Ten titles while at the helm, the 2013-14 Rose Bowl, and led the Spartans to a College Football Playoff appearance the following season.
Dantonio was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. He was inducted into both the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame last year.
Jason Richardson (Michigan State men's basketball)
Richardson was one of the greatest players to have ever come through the program. He was key to Michigan State's 2000 title run and would go on to become a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and consensus second-team All-American the following season.
Richardson's son, Jase, of course, is also a Spartan and is anticipated to be a lottery pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
Judi Brown Clarke (Michigan State women's track and field)
Clarke was an NCAA champion, a 12-time Big Ten champion and a three-time All-American. She won the silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Clarke was named Sports Illustrated's 1987 Sportsperson of the Year.
Johnny Green (Michigan State men's basketball)
Green was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, having played three seasons for the Spartans. He led the Big Ten in average rebounding in the 1957-58 season with 17.8 rebounds per game. His career average of 16.6 rebounds per game is second all-time in conference history and fifth in NCAA history.
Green was named a consensus second-team All-American in his final season (1958-59) with the Spartans. He would be drafted by the New York Knicks with the sixth overall pick of the 1959 NBA Draft and went on to become a four-time NBA All-Star.
Morten Andersen (Michigan State football)
Andersen is one of the greatest kickers in Michigan State history. He was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and was named a first-team All-American for the 1981 season.
Andersen went on to play for several NFL teams and was a six-time All-Pro. He was named to both the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade teams.
You can vote for the nominees here. Voting ends on May 23.
Keep up with all our Michigan State athletics content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.