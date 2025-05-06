REPORT: Richardson Joins Fellow Spartan One-and-Done in Recent Mock
The NBA playoffs are currently in what should shape up to be a competitive second round, as the final eight teams are competing for glory.
One NBA team that had expected to be in the mix way back when the season began was the Dallas Mavericks, who had fallen to the Boston Celtics in last year's NBA Finals.
Those hopes went down the drain when Dallas dealt away its franchise player and an NBA-caliber superstar in Luka Doncic.
One of the bright spots of the blockbuster trade that brought in veteran Anthony Davis was former Michigan State Spartan Max Christie, a young player who had been having a breakout season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Christie was Michigan State's last one-and-done before Jase Richardson, and based on where the Mavericks could be slated in this summer's NBA Draft, there's a solid chance these two Spartans could be united.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Dallas picking Richardson with the No. 12 overall pick in his latest NBA mock draft.
"Scouts admired Jase Richardson's scoring efficiency and decision-making, which could help a team like the Mavericks see a more NBA-ready prospect," Wasserman wrote. "He managed to produce consistently on low usage, making open threes, picking the right spots to attack and finishing plays with advanced adjustments and instincts at the rim.
"But It also became clear that he offers more creativity than the numbers suggest. Richardson was one of the nation's most efficient ball-screen scorers whose self-creation shined more and more as his role increased."
The only issue with this is that Christie is an already proven guard who shares many of the same traits Richardson does. And Dallas' starting backcourt is set with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.
It doesn't really seem like there would be a fit for Richardson, at least one where he could make an immediate impact, which is what you expect from your lottery pick.
Regardless, with stars like Irving, Thompson and Davis, Dallas is a place you'd like to be if you want to win. Injuries plagued Irving and Davis, who had previously battled significant injuries in the past, which limited the group from reaching its potential, but a healthy Mavericks roster is one that, on paper, can compete with anyone.