Hey Hondo! Answering Your Michigan State Basketball Questions, "Greatest Ever List?"
The Spartan Nation is fortunate to have one of the most storied college basketball programs, led by a legendary Hall of Fame coach in Tom Izzo.
The heritage is fantastic. It has multiple national titles, 26 straight NCAA appearances, and a lineage of players who are genuinely the who’s who of the sport. Additionally, over his time as the head coach of the Spartans, no one has more Final Fours than Tom Izzo.
So, today, I set out to answer some of your questions regarding the basketball program.
Hey Hondo, does Xavier Tillman's winning an NBA title move him up the list of All-Time great Spartans? Kyle R.
I think he is a great Spartan person and friend. That said, I have maintained for years that what you do at MSU qualifies for that list, not outside of it. He is one of the All-Time greats, but his NBA title doesn’t change where.
When Tom Izzo was recruiting Delvon Roe, you told the story of a coach saying, “That son of a bitch is taught to recruit against because that MF is sincere. I get em, and then how they play determines if they get me. Do you think that is still true? Chase A.
It is still 100% true, but I remember the quote slightly differently, but the contest is close to the same. Tom Izzo distinguishes himself from other coaches in many ways, not the least of which is his commitment to them as people.
Hondo, you mentioned last week a story you want to tell in your book when your career is over. Can you tell the story of the four tickets for UNC fans from the tourney? I think I know it. Carl V.
Can I? Yes, I could. Will I? No, but I will be in the book for sure. While it is a story that will make you laugh, it also has a sad component. There is someone who is alive, and I feel no need to hurt them.
Hondo, what did you think of the top ten list one of your writers published for MSU basketball players? Scott N.
I think he gave his opinion, but I'm hard-pressed to accept any Michigan State basketball list that doesn’t include Scott Skiles.
If you have a question regarding Michigan State football, basketball, or the athletic program in general, please send it to SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com, and when you do, put in the subject line MSU Q & A
