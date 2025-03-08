Spartans' Jake Boss Jr. Reaches Key Milestone
The Michigan State Spartans (10-2) earned another win on Friday morning as they defeated the Cornell Big Red (3-3). It may be the 10th win of the season for the team, but it was career win No. 450 for head coach Jake Boss Jr., making him the third-winningest coach in program history.
Thanks to Spartan junior shortstop Randy Seymour's walk-off base hit in the bottom of the ninth, Boss has reached a historical mark in the shortest amount of time of any Spartan head coach. Seymour finished with day 2-4 with the game-winning hit in a 3-2 win over Cornell.
Boss is in his 17th year with the program, joining former skippers John H. Kobs (969) and Danny Litwhiler (489) in the record books. He is off to one of the best starts to a season in almost a decade, seeking to return to the Big Ten tournament and win a league title for the first time since 2011.
Over his time as a college head coach, Boss got his start at Eastern Michigan in 2008, winning 25 games, a MAC West regular season and tournament championships, and leading his team to an NCAA Regional. He spent just one season in Ypsilanti before being crowned the Spartans head man.
Some of Boss' top accolades as the Spartans skipper include a Big Ten title (2011), six conference tournament appearances, five of the 10 highest single-season win totals in school history and 45 MLB Draft selections. There is a good reason why Boss has been at the helm for nearly two decades.
Michigan State is looking to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season, as the early going has proved promising for them. Boss's club possesses the third-best record in the conference, as they have four more games before beginning conference play.
The Spartans were formerly a nationally ranked team, coming in at No. 23 in the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), two weeks ago. The way this team has played over the first month of the season, Boss could help bring this team to the forefront of college baseball.
