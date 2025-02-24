Spartans LHP Has Potential to be Big Ten's Best
The Michigan State Spartans (6-0) have continued their hot start to the 2025 campaign, winning their first six games. Two of those victories have been led by junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa, who is quickly proving to be one of the best pitchers in the conference and the country.
Dzierwa was the Opening Day starter for the Spartans in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan in Cary, NC. His first start of the season featured six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing one hit and one walk while posting 11 strikeouts.
After winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for his Opening Day performance, Dzierwa could very well retain that title for a second straight week.
The Haskins, Ohio native's second start against Washington State in the Kleberg Bank College Classic in Corpus Christi, Texas went much like his second, earning back-to-back stellar outings to start his junior season.
Dzierwa found a second-straight win as a starter, one-upping his Opening Day performance. In a 9-2 win over the Cougars, the crafty lefty hurled seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while earning a career-high 12 strikeouts. He is just one of seven Big Ten pitchers with a 2-0 record.
Through two starts this season in 13 total innings, Dzierwa has maintained a perfect 0.00 ERA, leading the Big Ten in that stat and many others. He has thrown the most innings (13) with the least amount of hits allowed in that time (2) with the most strikeouts in the conference (23).
At the end of last season, Dzierwa had actually entered the transfer portal and was eyeing a few highly-touted SEC schools to transfer to. Instead, he decided to come back to East Lansing for another season and both parties are reaping the benefits.
The junior hurler has potential to be the top pitcher in the conference this season but also take that next step to the professional level. NCAA college baseball requires players to spend three years before they can officially declare for the MLB Draft, something Dzierwa may have a shot at this year.
If he continues to post the numbers he has so far this season, there is no doubt that Dzierwa will be on multiple draft boards and become a dangerous left-handed arm for a minor league organization to start this pro career.
