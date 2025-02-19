Spartan LHP Named First Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Joseph Dzierwa (lhp, @MSUBaseball) was terrific in the Spartans opener. Punched the first seven hitters faced. 24 whiffs! Vid of two full innings below.



6IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 11K. (W, 1-0)



FB: 89-94 (t95) | 2575 | 15 s/m

CH: 79-82 | 1715 | 9 s/m

SL: 73-76 | 2325

CUT: 82-84 pic.twitter.com/SH5aEBI4Jw