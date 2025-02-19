Spartan LHP Named First Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
The Michigan State Spartans (4-0) have started their season on an unbelievable foot, ripping off four wins in less than 24 hours. Junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa started the season on the right foot while also garnering the first ever Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Award for the 2025 season, as announced by the conference on Monday.
As the Opening Day starter in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan last Friday in Cary, North Carolina, Dzierwa hurled six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while tying a career-high with 11 strikeouts. He struck out the very first seven batters that he faced, including 24 swing and misses.
Entering the season, Dzierwa was one of the returners with the most potential and a guy that had the best chance at making the Spartans a top contender in the Big Ten. He answered many questions on what type of year he and his team will have following his stellar performance.
According to Burke Granger of D1Baseball, Dzierwa was up to 95 mph with his fastball, but sitting comfortably around 89-94mph for most of his outing. He mixed in a change up, slider, and cutter for some nasty off speed that helped to create double-digit strikeouts in his opening day start.
Dzierwa finished last season with a 6-3 record in 84 total innings across 14 appearances. He earned a team-high 91 strikeouts while walking just 27 batters as a starter. He also won four of his last five starts to finish his sophomore season and is picking up right where he left off.
After what the Haskins, Ohio native displayed in the first game of the season, do not be surprised if Dzierwa takes home the conference Pitcher of the Week Award several more times. Few lefties are as crafty as him in the Big Ten and opposing hitters are going to have a tough time this year.
The Spartans have started 4-0 for the first time since 2020 and have one of the longest wins streaks in all of Division I right now, dating back to last season (5). This group is hungry to return to the Big Ten tournament and make a run for the conference title with Dzierwa helping lead the charge.
