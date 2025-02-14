Spartans' Big Ten Preseason Watchlist Breakdown
The Michigan State Spartans will kick off the 2025 season with a doubleheader matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos in Cary, North Carolina on Friday.
The Big Ten released a preseason watchlist on Wednesday, which included three standout Spartans for this season.
Jr. LHP Joseph Dzierwa
Dzierwa is in his third season with the Spartans, already earning multiple awards throughout his first few seasons. He was named Big Ten All-Freshman Team in his freshman season, making a strong impression.
In 2024, Dzierwa won second-team All-Big Ten honors for his 6-3 record with a 4.07 ERA in 84 innings. He walked just 27 batters while earning a team-high 91 strikeouts. Through his two-year career in East Lansing, he has garnered an 11-6 record in 25 appearances with a 4.30 ERA and 139 total strikeouts.
There is no doubt that the Haskins, Ohio native, will be the number one starter for the Spartans this season, and his impact has been a big one in recent years. He will need to follow suit this year if Michigan State wants a shot at the Big Ten tournament.
So. INF Ryan McKay
McKay had one of the best starts to a career than most after starting 48 games for the team at second base as a freshman last year. He repped a .286 batting average in 196 at-bats with 56 hits and 30 RBIs. He struck out just 17 times, ranking 13th in the NCAA in toughest to strikeout (13.5%).
2025 looks to be another strong year for McKay as he is continuing to gain experience and leadership for this group. Hailing from Clarkston, Michigan, McKay is well aware of the cold early spring months, and it was not surprising that he started his college career with a seven-game hit streak.
Expect McKay to man second base for a majority of the season while hitting in one of the top two spots in the lineup. His low strikeout percentage, strong fielding ability and speed make him one of the bigger threats to opposing teams on both sides of the diamond.
Jr. INF Randy Seymour
Seymour is seeking another strong season after getting his chance as a redshirt sophomore last season. He earned Academic All-Big Ten while starting all 51 games at shortstop, swinging a .257 average with 46 hits and 19 RBIs.
With a 6-4, 195-pound frame, power will certainly improve this season, and he will likely hit more than the seven doubles and three home runs that he had a year ago. He has a knack for getting on base, scoring 41 times last year with a .374 on-base percentage, 21 walks and 15 steals.
With the Spartans possessing one of the top pitchers in the Big Ten alongside two stellar middle infielders, they will have high hopes for a season that requires a bounce-back. After finishing 24-27 with an 11-13 Big Ten record a season ago, these three standouts will lead the charge this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.