REPORT: MSU's Star Pitcher Enters Top 50 Draft Projection
Michigan State junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa has been nothing short of sensational this season for the 17-10 Spartans, off to an impressive start this season.
A recent report projects the crafty lefty to be a top draft pick for the upcoming MLB Draft.
With how well he has performed this season, Dzierwa has risen to the 50th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, per Baseball America. He is currently eligible to enter his name into the draft, due to the NCAA rule requiring players to spend three years in college before going to the pro's.
The 50th overall pick is a second-round selection and is currently being held by the Cleveland Guardians. If Dzierwa continues the track that he has been on through the early going of his junior season, his draft position could rise even higher.
Through seven starts this season, Dzierwa holds a spotless 5-0 record with a 1.27 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. He has totaled 54 strikeouts compared to just 13 walks. When he makes a start, the Spartans have a scoring margin of +30 and are 6-1 overall.
Dzierwa has also already won Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, two different times in the first month of the season. He has dominated a large majority of his opponents so far in 2025.
To be a high-level draft pick, you have to compete amongst the top of your conference and the nation. Dzierwa is currently the seventh ranked pitcher in the country when pitching with runners in scoring position (WHIP) at just 0.76. He has allowed just seven runs in almost 43 innings pitched.
The Haskins, Ohio native holds the No. 1 ERA in the Big Ten (1.27), leads the conference in strikeouts (54) and has allowed the fourth-lowest number of hits (24). He has truly blossomed this season and is making his mark as one of the best pitchers in recent Spartan history.
The Spartans are set to take on MiLB Single-A Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday in Lansing. Dzierwa last threw on Friday against Illinois and will likely get the start against some of the rising prospects in minor league baseball. We will see how he stacks up against potential future opponents.
