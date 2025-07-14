BREAKING: MSU's Dzierwa Goes Second Round of MLB Draft
It's official; former Michigan State left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierewa has been selected in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft. He was taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 58 overall pick in the draft. His approximate pick value sits somewhere around $1.06 million.
Well-deserved for the No. 1 pitcher in the Big Ten, winning conference pitcher of the year and multiple All-American honors. He notched a Big Ten-best 1.42 ERA with an 11-3 record in 118.2 innings of work, adding 137 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .172.
The Haskins, Ohio native is the ninth highest pick in Michigan State history, the highest since Spartan infielder Mitch Jebb was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates 42nd overall in the 2023 draft. He joins an elite group of Spartans and has an extremely bright future ahead at just 21 years old.
Dzierwa will join Michigan native and former Auburn Tiger Ike Irish in the draft class, as Irish was selected 19th overall by the Orioles. He went to St. Mary's Preparatory and is a native of Hudsonville, Michigan.
He was just the third Big Ten player to be taken in the draft behind Michigan's Mitch Voit (No. 38 - New York Mets) and Indiana's Devin Taylor (No. 48 - Athletics). He was a main representative in the conference all season long and has done so as well on Sunday night in the second round of the draft.
Dzierwa will more than likely start off in the Florida Complex League, or Rookie Ball, for the FCL Orioles. He will then make his way to Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds on the East Coast in Maryland. There is a good chance that he could elevate to High-A Aberdeen by the end of the year.
For a guy that nearly transferred to Vanderbilt following his sophomore season in 2024, Dzierwa decided to stick with the Spartans and had one of the best years of any pitcher in the program. The left-hander is going to make quite the name for himself in a budding franchise's farm system.
Continue to follow our coverage of Dzierwa as he begins his journey to Major League Baseball as a marquee lefty to dominate the Orioles' franchise.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Dzierwa being drafted WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.