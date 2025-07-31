SI

Orioles Trade Star Outfielder Cedric Mullins to Mets

Mullins is on the move as the Mets have upgraded their lineup for the homestretch.

Mike McDaniel

The Mets have acquired Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
The New York Mets have landed another bat for the homestretch of the season, as the franchise has traded for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, according to a report from Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

In return, the Mets sent three prospects back to the Orioles, including reliever Chandler Marsh, corner infielder Anthony Nunez and reliever Raimon Gomez.

Mullins has spent his entire eight-year career in Baltimore. He is slashing .229/.305/.433 this season with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Mullins will be under contract with the Mets through the rest of the season before hitting free agency this winter.

