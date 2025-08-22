Orioles Agree to Lucrative Extension With Rising Star Catcher Samuel Basallo
Basallo, who was just called up to the big leagues, has earned himself a contract extension as the long-term catcher in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Orioles and rising star catcher Samuel Basallo have agreed to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Basallo, who is just four games into his major league career, is one of the best prospects in baseball. He is hitting .286 in 14 big league at-bats with five RBI.
The 21-year-old Basallo's contract with Baltimore will begin in the 2026 season, and could max out at $88.5 million. It is the largest pre-arbitration extension for a catcher in major league history.
The Orioles have now locked up their present (and future) catcher for years to come.
