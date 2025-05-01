Michigan State Baseball Hosts the Oregon Ducks for Weekend Series
Michigan State baseball is set to host the Oregon Ducks in its penultimate home series of the regular season.
The Spartans must end their four-game losing streak and bounce back from their disappointing weekend series against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Ducks are tied for third in the Big Ten standings with a record of 14-7. This is the first time Oregon has traveled to East Lansing for an in-conference matchup.
Spartans coach Jake Boss Jr. will hand the ball to junior starting pitcher Joseph Dzierwa in game one of the series to end Michigan State’s losing streak.
Dzierwa, the ace of Michigan State’s rotation, will need to stifle the Ducks’ offense, which is the most powerful lineup in the Big Ten and has hit 83 home runs on the season.
The southpaw was hit around in his last start, allowing three runs on 10 hits in the loss to the Wolverines.
Despite Dziwerwa’s best efforts, the Spartans need more pitching to sustain a winning streak. Michigan State right-handed pitcher Tate Farquhar had multiple great outings. Against Ohio State, Farquhar shined in four innings of work, limiting the Buckeyes to one hit.
The Spartans' pitching staff has done an outstanding job of limiting baserunners, ranking first in walks allowed in the Big Ten. However, Oregon has a knack for drawing walks, with 243 bases on balls, which is the second-most in the conference.
The three Spartans’ bats, infielder Ryan McKay, catcher Caleb Berry and infielder Sam Bush, are all significant players in the lineup, who have a batting average of over .300. McKay also ranks in the top ten of Big Ten batters with 14 doubles.
The Ducks’ duo of explosive bats, first baseman Jacob Walsh and Mason Neville, have led Oregon to a great start. Walsh leads the team in hits, with 58, as well as ranking first on Oregon in RBIs with 50.
Michigan State must be careful when pitching to Neville, who leads the conference with 21 home runs.
The first pitch for Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 6:02 p.m. on Friday at McLane Stadium. The Spartans will have just two conference series left by the end of the weekend.
