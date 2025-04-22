REPORT: Spartans' Dzierwa Projected to Win Major Conference Award
Michigan State left-handed starting pitcher Joseph Dzierwa has taken the Big Ten by storm in his junior season, earning a late-season prediction to take home the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year award. His stuff has been good enough all season, dominating opposing conference hitters.
Michella Chester of Big Ten Baseball filled out an awards list if the season had ended on Monday. She tabbed Dzierwa as the conference Pitcher of the Year for what he has been able to do for the Spartans.
When breaking down the season stats through 10 starts, Dzierwa ranks inside the top 10 of almost every single stat possible. From what he has shown, there are not many arms in this conference that compare to what Dzierwa has done.
Dzierwa has the fourth-best record (6-1), second in ERA (2.30), second in strikeouts (72), fourth in innings pitched (58.2), eight-least amount of hits (41), third-least amount of total runs allowed (18), second-best batting average against (.190) and third-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.0).
It is difficult to argue that any other pitcher in this conference is as complete and effective as Dzierwa has been this year. He has walked just 19 batters in nearly 60 innings of work which is downright incredible.
He may not lead the Big Ten in one particular stat, but being amongst the top in almost every category is why he is so deserving of earning the award.
Dzierwa's draft stock continues to rise as well. Earlier this season, the Haskins, Ohio native was mocked to be a the 50th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft in July, per Baseball America. As a junior, he will be draft eligible at the end of the year and is going to have a strong draft chance.
The Spartans have just 15 games left in the season, meaning the Dzierwa will have three or four more starts to boost his numbers. A Big Ten tournament appearance hangs in the balance as the Spartans are currently ninth in the Big Ten. Only the top eight teams make the conference tournament.
If the Spartans finish strong and are able to reach Omaha for the second time in the past three seasons, Dzierwa is undoubtedly be the starter for game one of the tournament.
